Deontay Wilder's rematch with Tyson Fury set to be finalised

Deontay Wilder's rematch with Tyson Fury will be finalised with a date and venue in the "next couple of weeks", says the WBC champion's co-manager Shelly Finkel.

The American demolished Luis Ortiz in the seventh round at the weekend to stay on course for a second heavyweight battle against Tyson Fury in early 2020.

Fury has already mentioned a potential date of February 22, with a location in America expected to be confirmed, and Finkel hopes to make an announcement very soon.

"It will be in February," Finkel told Sky Sports. "In the next couple of weeks, we'll solidify a site and date.

"For all intents and purposes, it will happen."

Britain's former unified champion climbed off the canvas twice in the first fight, surviving a heavy knockdown in the final round of their draw last December, and Finkel believes Wilder will topple any opponent.

He said: "The Fury fight, Fury has admitted 'I didn't know I got up, I didn't know where I was'. Is that a knockout? Is that a concussion, or what, because they didn't count 10?

"There's no one he can fight, that doesn't get hurt, doesn't go down.

"The first fight with Stiverne, the ref didn't see it, or count it, but he went down. He hit the canvas with his gloves and then he got up and the ref didn't count it.

"Every fight he's either knocked you out or had you down. I've never seen anything like that."

Wilder was not concerned about Fury's trainer Ben Davison being in attendance for his Las Vegas win over Ortiz and questioned why the rematch had not taken place sooner.

"I hope he took notes and carry it back to his camp, because I'm going to knock Fury out, like I did the first time," said Wilder.

"I'm not worried about anything, what anyone says. I'm proven. These guys, if they were so sure about certain things, and yet they seen so much, he would have took the rematch immediately.

"I was the one that demanded the rematch as soon as possible, especially when there was a controversial decision. I'm the one fighting the best of the best in the division. I don't see no other fighters risking any fights."

Davison insists that Fury will not mistake the same mistake as Ortiz, who was floored by a massive right hand at the MGM Grand.

"How do you do it? Definitely not how Ortiz just did," said Davison. "Fair play, he had a good go but he got complacent and walked straight into distance. That's a recipe for disaster.

"Mentally Tyson is the strongest fighter I've seen in history.

"Ortiz is a fantastic fighter but he's not Tyson Fury."