Fury vs Sour: Hughie Fury vows to get ‘back in mix’ for world title

Hughie Fury is live on Sky Sports Action on Saturday night at 7pm

Hughie Fury insists he has “fixed a lot of problems” and has warned the heavyweight division of his major improvements heading into 2020.

Live Fight Night International Live on

Sky customers: Buy Ruiz Jr v Joshua 2

Non-Sky customers: Buy Ruiz Jr v Joshua 2

Fury fights Pavel Sour in Monaco on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm, aiming to rebound from a recent loss to Alexander Povetkin.

"I've been in big fights but you will see a big difference on Saturday," Fury said. "We have fixed a lot of problems. I'm looking forward to getting back in the mix.

"I'm not afraid to get in with anyone. It's about learning, taking the positives from those fights, building and getting better. They were all good learning experiences."

Fury, 25, has also lost a world title fight to Joseph Parker and a final eliminator to Kubrat Pulev but could wrap up a third stoppage victory of 2019 in Monaco.

His opponent from the Czech Republic vowed: "I want to make trouble for Hughie!"

"When you're a top heavyweight you always need to be ready" @DillianWhyte can't wait to get back in the ring on the #RuizJoshua2 undercard next Saturday



More: https://t.co/LsPJnegLbI pic.twitter.com/GClBO3Zi5P — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 27, 2019

Undefeated heavyweight from China, Zhilei Zhang, said before facing Andriy Rudenko: "I want to showcase what I can do in the ring. You will see Chinese power!"

Zhang is nicknamed 'Big Bang' and has 16 knockouts in 20 wins, and his promoter Dino Duva said: "He has been out of the ring for a little while and has faced unfortunate obstacles but, on Saturday, he will make his mark. He is a force to be reckoned with.

"With so much action in the heavyweight division right now, Zhang will be right in the mix. People will be talking about him, trust me about that.

"Last year in Monaco, Zhang was supposed to fight Alexander Ustinov [but withdrew]. Michael Hunter ended up fighting Ustinov and is now right in the mix for the heavyweight championship. On Saturday, Zhang will make up for that and be right in the mix also.

"He's got a really solid team around him and we're confident this is his time."

Zhang is unbeaten in 20

Braekhus has her 26th world title fight

Undisputed welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus, unbeaten in 35 fights, defends her gold against Victoria Bustos who previously challenged Katie Taylor.

"I want to make a statement," Braekhus said. "The door to the Olympics was closed for women and you had to fight for a spot on a television show. What has happened in recent years is a pleasure to be a part of."

Her promoter Tom Loeffler added: "This is a huge opportunity but a tough fight. Under [promoter Eddie Hearn's] guidance, if Cecilia is successful on Saturday, there will be some of the biggest fights in the history of women's boxing next year."

Joe Cordina, who faces Enrico Tinoco for the WBA continental super-featherweight title, said: "He's been in with good fighters - like Devin Haney, and he stopped Jordan Gill. But I'm different class."

The main event pits two Russians, Radzhab Butaev and Alexander Besputin, against each other with the vacant WBA welterweight title on the line.