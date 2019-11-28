Callum Smith targets Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez or Billy Joe Saunders for next fight

1:56 Callum Smith looks ahead to possible future opponents and is excited by Ruiz Jr vs Joshua 2 on December 7 Callum Smith looks ahead to possible future opponents and is excited by Ruiz Jr vs Joshua 2 on December 7

Callum Smith is targeting a fight with either Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez or Billy Joe Saunders after his victory over John Ryder saw him retain his WBA super-middleweight crown on Saturday.

Smith came through a tough test in his home town of Liverpool and he is now hopeful promoter Eddie Hearn can line up a fight against one of the best in the business in 2020.

Callum Smith retained his WBA super-middleweight crown in Liverpool on Saturday

"I'll always take the biggest fight possible. I am in this game to see how good I really am," Smith told Sky Sports News.

"I've said in the past that people will see the best of me when I am in against some of the bigger names, providing Eddie [Hearn] can deliver one of them.

"There's a lot of top fighters in my division and if he can secure one of them, I'll be happy.

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is one of the opponents Smith would like to face next

"That's the plan for 2020, to be in the biggest fight possible."

Smith excited by Ruiz Jr vs Joshua 2

For now, like many other fight fans, Smith's attention is focused on the highly-anticipated Andy Ruiz vs Anthony Joshua rematch in Saudi Arabia, live on Sky Sports Box Office on December 7.

"I am very excited as a boxing fan, it's a good fight. It's tough to pick a winner, neither result would surprise me," added Smith.

"We want fights like that when you're not sure who's going to win.

"I'm looking forward to it and I hope Joshua sticks to a game plan to put things right and get his world titles back.

"I'd like to see him being a bit more switched on. I think he knows now the threat Andy Ruiz brings.

"I don't really think, deep down, he really thought he [Ruiz] could [beat him] last time.

"I think last time he thought it was going to be a bit of an easy night and getting the early knockdown, I think he thought the fight would be over soon after.

"Before he knew it he was down himself and the script was ripped up.

"Now he knows the threat he brings, I think he will be a little bit more switched on, he'll have that fear factor, and we'll see a better Anthony Joshua.

"Neither result would surprise me but I think Joshua will be a bit more defensive early on and wait until the fight is knocked out of Ruiz and take it to him late on and try to get a stoppage."

