Joe Cordina outpoints Enrico Tinoco to land WBA Continental title

Joe Cordina earned a unanimous decision win against Enrico Tinoco

Joe Cordina outpointed Enrico Tinoco in Monaco to land the vacant WBA Continental super-featherweight title.

Two of the ringside judges in Monaco scored the bout 98-92 in Cordina's favour, with the third judge scoring it 96-94, also in favour of the Welshman.

British and Commonwealth lightweight champion Cordina dropped down to super-feather to take on battle-hardened Mexican Tinoco, who stunned Britain's Jordan Gill in Nottingham earlier this year.

Cordina looked the more comfortable of the fighters from the outset, using his superior hand speed to dominate with his jab in the early rounds.

Tinoco earned a measure of success in the middle rounds, landing a few decent shots without ever really hurting Cordina.

Tinco stepped it up towards the end of the 10-rounder with some excellent eye-catching work on the inside but it was not enough to sway the judges, who awarded Cordina the fight by unanimous decision.

The win extends Cordina's perfect record to 11 wins from 11 fights, with seven of those wins coming by way of knockout.