Ruiz Jr vs Joshua 2: Anthony Joshua will knock out Andy Ruiz Jr, says Amir Khan

0:37 Amir Khan believes Anthony Joshua's drop in size can help the British heavyweight stop Andy Ruiz Jr Amir Khan believes Anthony Joshua's drop in size can help the British heavyweight stop Andy Ruiz Jr

Anthony Joshua can produce a revenge knockout win over Andy Ruiz Jr if he utilises his ring skills and not just his power, says Amir Khan.

The pair are set for a rematch on Saturday night live on Sky Sports Box Office, with the WBA 'super', IBF and WBO belts on the line in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Former world champion Amir Khan believes Joshua will triumph in the Middle East if he remains sensible and tries to out-box the Mexican.

Ruiz Jr inflicted Joshua's first defeat in June, stopping him in round seven

Khan said: "He can't really go in there throwing all the big shots and I think by him coming down in size, it's definitely going to make him box a little bit more.

"I know exactly what it's like when you have a lot of muscle, you want to stand there and trade but I don't think that's his style. His style is boxing - being smart.

"I think what won him the Olympics was boxing, and I think what won him the world titles against (Wladimir) Klitschko and everyone else was boxing and being smart."

The Mexican currently holds the WBA 'super', IBF and WBO heavyweight belts

Joshua was stopped during the seventh round in June's shock New York defeat, but Khan says the Brit can inflict a similar scenario on Ruiz Jr this time out.

Khan added: "He needs to go back to boxing. If he can be smart, use his jab, keeps it long, then I think the knockout will come.

"I think AJ will stop him - maybe between rounds five and seven if he sticks to his game plan. I'm sure he's going to be ready for this."

