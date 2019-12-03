Ruiz Jr vs Joshua 2: Dillian Whyte backs Derek Chisora to upset Oleksandr Usyk

11:20 Whyte on his return, Chisora, Usyk and AJ-Ruiz Whyte on his return, Chisora, Usyk and AJ-Ruiz

Dillian Whyte says Derek Chisora can pull off a sensational win over Oleksandr Usyk and would be open to a third battle, if his British rival does snatch the WBO belt.

Whyte returns against Mariusz Wach on the Andy Ruiz Jr-Anthony Joshua bill in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and hopes to finally secure a world title shot in 2020.

Former opponent Chisora is holding talks over a showdown with Usyk, the WBO's mandatory challenger, and promoter Eddie Hearn has even suggested the WBO belt could be at stake if it becomes vacant following Joshua's rematch with Ruiz Jr.

"Chisora does have a chance," Whyte told Sky Sports, when asked about Usyk-Chisora.

"Derek has actually got better as he's got older, and he's learned a lot from his losses as well. Usyk is going to think he can out-manoeuvre him, but he's very hard to fight.

"I think the new training that Ruben Tabares and David Haye are doing with him, he's more explosive and stronger. He seems to be getting better. He's very resilient.

"Clearly Usyk is a good fighter, a good mover and all of this, but he can't punch, and I can punch, and it was hard to keep Derek off until I landed what I needed to land.

"I hit him in the first round clean, he staggered back and then he just came back swinging, so I don't think Usyk carries the power to keep Derek off.

"Derek is going to try to maul him and Derek doesn't mind losing a couple of points, he doesn't mind hitting you low, and mauling and hitting the back of the head. He doesn't mind doing all of that. I don't think Usyk has fought anyone that's brought that to him."

The Ukrainian retained his undisputed cruiserweight titles with a knockout win over Tony Bellew, then marked his debut in the top division with a seventh round stoppage of Chazz Witherspoon, which failed to impress Whyte.

"Usyk is a good fighter, he's got good movement and stuff, but this is heavyweight boxing man," said Whyte.

"Heavyweight boxing is different from all the other weights. We can win 11 rounds, 2 minutes and 45 seconds and get knocked out in the last 15. Heavyweight boxing is a sport like none other. You can be winning rounds and rounds and make one mistake, good night.

"He hit Chazz Witherspoon with a lot of punches and couldn't put him away. I watched the fight thinking 'If I hit Chazz with one of those, he would have been kippers and chips'."

Whyte holds two victories over Chisora, delivering an explosive knockout win in their rematch last December, and would be open to a third domestic clash, particularly if a world title is at stake.

"Whoever want it, can get it. It's as simple as that. I'm up for a title fight.

"I will fight Chisora at a drop of a hat, if he was WBO champion. Boxing is a crazy sport. Who else deserves a world title shot in any division than me? No one else. If Derek gets a world title shot before me, that's insane."

