Ruiz Jr vs Joshua 2: A different shape with different skills, so is Andy Ruiz Jr breaking the heavyweight mould?

They were simpler times when Andy Ruiz Jr could be written off as an overweight, overmatched challenger but the most shocking win of this era forces us to reconsider what a world heavyweight champion looks like.

He has embraced the role of the tubby underdog, even approaching Saturday's rematch with Anthony Joshua when he ring-walks from 8.45pm as the new champion, live on Sky Sports Box Office, but it may be another elaborate ruse.

"I'm forever saying that bodies don't win fights," said Tony Bellew who mocked his own lack of a six-pack before two victories over the chiselled David Haye. "Don't judge a book by its cover. He is the prime example."

Ruiz Jr's own team have openly explained their weekly treat of el pastor con queso tacos from a little Mexican place near his home. He gets grouchy when hungry, it was explained. Yet he caused the downfall of the pristine athlete Joshua in a major shock six months ago which might be remembered as ushering in the end of the monster heavyweight champion generation.

Wladimir Klitschko, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Joshua followed a clear and obvious pattern - a minimum of 6'6'' with wingspans above 80'', they were the tyrannosaurus rex in the land of the dinosaurs.

Is Ruiz Jr breaking the mould? Ruiz 6’2’’ 74’’ 19st 2lbs Joshua 6’6’’ 82’’ 17st 9lbs Wilder 6’7’’ 83’’ 15st 9lbs Fury 6’9’’ 85’’ 18st 1lbs

But Ruiz Jr is completely different, much shorter and much heavier with a belly that suggests he could, if necessary, lose weight. Where that quartet became dominant champions by jabbing and crushing opponents at long-range, Ruiz Jr is reliant on throwing more punches from much closer.

But it worked and, this Saturday, might work again.

Dillian Whyte insists that Ruiz Jr's in-ring skills are something to be respected: "I know he's always been tough but, in that fight, he showed durability, hand speed and hand-eye co-ordination. He was doing little things, setting little things up.

"I would just jab him, move around. Ruiz Jr is a tough guy and sometimes, the more you hit them, they just throw back like an automatic instinct. What Joshua needs to do is drag the fight out using his feet and range. Hold him, as well. Tie him up, clip him when Ruiz Jr is unaware.

"You need to break certain fighters down, give them different psychological looks."

Joshua found to his detriment that, every time he threw a shot, he was beaten to the punch by Ruiz Jr who had sneakily edged into more favourable range. This has not traditionally been the blueprint for success in the heavyweight division over the past few years but other boxers are now unanimous that Joshua must adapt to Ruiz Jr, not vice versa.

"He can't go in and throw big shots," Amir Khan advised. "Coming down in size will make him box more. When you pack on muscle you want to stand and trade but I don't think that's his style. What won him the Olympics, and beat Wladimir Klitschko, was boxing and being smart."

David Price said: "Ruiz works the body really well and he broke Joshua's heart, without him realising. [Joshua] asked what it was. I think it was the body shots.

"I put it down to this - Ruiz Jr is wrong for Joshua. He struggled with the height of Ruiz Jr, he was leaning down to jab to the body. It can be awkward for a big man to fight a smaller opponent. They key is not to punch with someone who has faster hands because you'll be beaten to the punches. He should throw when Ruiz Jr is not throwing."

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have predictably been able to claim they knew Joshua would fail to cope with Ruiz Jr's skill-set, but perhaps the voice that we all ignored to our peril was Joseph Parker's.

The former world champion from New Zealand is the only man to defeat Ruiz Jr - he felt those fast hands personally and knew Joshua would never have everything his own way.

"When we saw [Joshua] trading, we thought it wasn't really the best game-plan to be trading with someone shorter and more compact," Parker said.

"We saw that when he did come in for the kill, Andy ducked down and caught him with a left hook.

"A lot of people didn't really know of Andy and the fights he's had, but he's had some pretty good fights in his career.

"AJ threw nice shots and connected with Andy, but Andy is a fighter who takes two to three punches to throw three, four, five, six back.

"I'm able to move, because I'm a little bit smaller. With AJ's size, it might have been a bit hard for him to move around."

Kevin Barry, Parker's trainer who masterminded Ruiz Jr's only defeat, said: "I think everybody was surprised, but we knew what Andy was capable of. Andy has always had enormous talent and potential.

"His biggest problem has always been his inactivity, and obviously his weight fluctuation. We know how hard he punches, we know the combinations he puts together, we know the deceptive hand speed he has and I also knew the skill level of Andy Ruiz."

The man himself, Mexico's first world heavyweight champion, has remained utterly adamant that he is Joshua's Kryptonite.

"People haven't seen me cut off the ring," Ruiz Jr warned ahead of the second fight. "I actually break them down even faster when they try to box me around.

"Especially me staying small. I don't think he likes fighting [against that style. I don't think he's ever fought a short guy that pressures, and is pretty slick.

"I felt like I was boxing him around even though I was the shorter guy. I was counter-punching him. When he would throw, I would throw back with more punches.

"He saw something that he's never seen before."

