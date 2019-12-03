The Golden Contract: Serge Michel intends to electrify tournament

Serge Michel is in The Golden Contract

Heavy-handed Serge Michel is bidding to announce himself on the world scene via The Golden Contract that starts next weekend.

Germany's 'Bavarian Sniper' (9-1, 7 KOs) will join the likes of Hosea Burton, Steven Ward, Liam Conroy, Bob Ajisafe, Tommy Philbin, Andre Sterling and Ricards Bolotniks in next Wednesday's draw.

As he completes preparations for the quarter-finals at The Brentwood Centre on December 14, Michel is buoyant and eager to seize the chance of a lifetime.

Michel said: "Since the day I signed the contract for this tournament, I'm 100 per cent focused and completely aware of how important it is.

"Being a contender for The Golden Contract as a foreign fighter is already a big win for me because the competition takes place in the UK on Sky Sports.

"The two most important and biggest markets will be watching us showcase our qualities as a professional boxer and I'm just grateful to receive such a big opportunity.

"I love that I have the chance to perform in front of such a big crowd. That will definitely give me an extra push. I really can't wait to perform."

Michel was last seen blasting Serbia's Vukasin Obradovic aside inside three rounds back in October.