Ruiz Jr vs Joshua 2: Anthony Joshua eager to see title belts and vows 'I’ll take his head off'

1:06 Anthony Joshua believes he could face Andy Ruiz Jr in a third fight if he wins Saturday's rematch Anthony Joshua believes he could face Andy Ruiz Jr in a third fight if he wins Saturday's rematch

Anthony Joshua has warned Andy Ruiz Jr that he wants to reacquaint himself with the world title belts when they meet on Wednesday "to see what I’m about to have in my possession".

The tension will ramp up at Wednesday afternoon's press conference, where Joshua and Ruiz Jr will go face to face ahead of Saturday's heavyweight championship rematch, live on Sky Sports Box Office with ring-walks from 8.30pm.

Joshua, now-infamously, allowed his challenger to touch the title belts in the press conference prior to their first fight in New York six months ago, before then dramatically losing them inside the ring a few days later.

He later reflected: "In hindsight, I would probably tell my fighter, as a psychological thing: 'don't give them away'."

Six months ago, a relaxed AJ let Ruiz admire the belts

Now entering as the challenger himself, Joshua exclusively told Sky Sports he hopes to inflict a mental blow on Ruiz Jr by touching the champion's belts.

"Yes, why not," he said. "They are heavy - that's why I gave them to him, last time.

"But I haven't had them around me for the past six months so yes, I would definitely take them to see what I'm about to have in my possession.

"I would shake his hand, we're going to fight anyway. Sportsmanship… but come that first bell, I'll take his head off."

0:37 Andy Ruiz Jr says he will not be underestimating Anthony Joshua Andy Ruiz Jr says he will not be underestimating Anthony Joshua

Joshua and Ruiz Jr did not interact on Monday night at their official arrival, and the champion questioned whether his challenger was avoiding him.

"I wanted to see him, I wanted to shake his hand, but I guess he didn't want to see me," Ruiz Jr told Sky Sports.

The IBF, WBA and WBO title-holder insisted that longer preparation would result in a second consecutive win over Joshua.

"For the last fight we only had a month-and-a-half at most, this time we've had three months," he said.

"I don't underestimate any fighter, especially AJ. I know he will bring his A-game. I know he wants to hit me from distance but it's my job to do what we plan on doing. We're ready for whatever he brings.

"Things happen for a reason. No-one is saying this will be easy. I know it will be hard, there will be obstacles."

Fight week so far

2:23 Behind-the-scenes at 15,000-seat purpose-built Diriyah Arena Behind-the-scenes at 15,000-seat purpose-built Diriyah Arena

