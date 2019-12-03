Ruiz Jr vs Joshua 2: Andy Ruiz Jr has no worries about "slimmer" Anthony Joshua physique

Andy Ruiz Jr has no concerns about Anthony Joshua's slimmer physique and has vowed to once again "prove everyone wrong."

The Mexican showed his lightning fast hands as he smashed the pads at Tuesday's public workout, four days out from the hugely-anticipated IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight world title rematch in Saudi Arabia, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Joshua displayed a much leaner, more athletic, physique as he went through the motions beforehand, but Ruiz Jr is undeterred by his opponent's change of approach.

"I don't think it'll matter, I'll weigh the same I did on June 1," 'The Destroyer' told Sky Sports.

"I know 'AJ' has been working on different technicals, he's slimmed down, so we've been working on different things and angles, different pressures and combos, ready for whatever he brings.

"I didn't want to do anything different. We just trained harder and focused more in the gym on the speed and the technicals, and of course the pressure.

"I don't want to show too much of what we're working on, it'll all come out on December 7."

Ruiz Jr knows that he will once more have people doubting his champion credentials but is determined to "make another dream come true."

"Every boxer has to have that confidence that they are better than other fighters. I don't underestimate anyone in the ring, I know AJ will look good, it's my job to prove everyone wrong again.

"I've been working hard since I was six-years old, these belts mean a lot to me. I made my dreams come true and now I'll make another dream come true.

"I don't want to predict any knockouts, but I'll die trying to get this victory to bring these belts back to Mexico. The hard part is over, it's time to have fun on December 7."

Public workout

