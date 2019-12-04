The Golden Contract: Bob Ajisafe aims to reach 'the pinnacle of my career'

The Golden Contract

He’s a former British and Commonwealth champion - and Bob Ajisafe plans to use the The Golden Contract to remind people of his class.

Southpaw Ajisafe (19-3, 9 KOs) is undefeated since a 2016 IBO world title bid and as he prepares for his campaign in the light-heavyweight tournament, 'Lionheart' feels ready to roar to glory with Sky Sports.

Ajisafe said: "Winning this tournament will be the pinnacle of my career. It'd be massive to have that international exposure and it can completely rejuvenate me.

"There have been a few things over the course of my career that haven't materialised but this would turn everything on its head and I'd begin a new phase of my career.

"Now that the line-up has been complete and we are just a week or so away, it feels real and there are opportunities to form some strategies.

"I've begun assessing my rivals and knowing what you're dealing with only makes you sharper. I need this kind of structure and this can be completely life-changing for me. That's what's driving me.

"I feel I'm a forgotten man. I've been shelved and avoided my whole career. This is going to serve as a reminder to these fighters and the general public that my skills are there and I'm still a force to be reckoned with."

Joining Ajisafe in next Wednesday's all-important draw is another former British king in Hosea Burton, plus Steven Ward, Liam Conroy, Serge Michel, Ricards Bolotniks, Tommy Philbin and Andre Sterling.

The quarter-finals then take place on Saturday, December 14 at the Brentwood Centre.