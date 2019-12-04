Ruiz Jr vs Joshua 2: Dillian Whyte claims Deontay Wilder would rather earn less than share a ring with him

0:47 Dillian Whye insists that IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr wouldn't beat him, ahead of the Mexican's fight with Anthony Joshua on Saturday. Dillian Whye insists that IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr wouldn't beat him, ahead of the Mexican's fight with Anthony Joshua on Saturday.

Dillian Whyte claims Deontay Wilder has avoided fighting him and is content to earn less money rather than share a ring with him.

Sky customers: Buy Ruiz Jr v Joshua 2

Non-Sky customers: Buy Ruiz Jr v Joshua 2

Whyte returns to the ring against Mariusz Wach on the undercard to the eagerly-awaited rematch between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia, live on Sky Sports Box Office on Saturday with ring-walks from 8.30pm.

The London heavyweight Whyte has spent over 700 days as No 1 contender with the WBC but had his mandatory status to Wilder's title suspended by the governing body after an "adverse finding" in a UK Anti-Doping test.

WHOEVER WANTS IT CAN GET IT 💥@DillianWhyte is raring to go on Saturday night after a 'tough few months'



BUY IT NOW: https://t.co/SYaXWxGiSx pic.twitter.com/JUGFtgPYQ8 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) December 4, 2019

Whyte, who is unable to comment on the on-going case due to legal issues, has since been told if his situation is resolved he will again become mandatory challenger in February 2021.

"If I put on a rubbish performance I might get the fights that I've been chasing!" Whyte told Sky Sports ahead of his showdown with former world title challenger Wach.

"Frustration, stressful. But what can you do? I've been depressed over this stuff.

"If they don't want to give me a title shot, then so what?

"I'm one of the biggest draws in heavyweight boxing. I could have paid Wilder more money to fight me than he made in his last three fights. But he didn't want it. Maybe it's his alter-ego that has been talking."

ALL SMILES NOW 😁@DillianWhyte and Mariusz Wach face off ahead of their clash on the #RuizJoshua2 undercard



BUY IT NOW: https://t.co/SYaXWxGiSx pic.twitter.com/yi7aCnIJXJ — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) December 4, 2019

Wach (35-5, KOs 19), who was outpointed by Wladimir Klitschko when he challenged the Ukrainian for the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles in 2012, will be having his fourth fight this year.

"I will go to the ring well-prepared, to show my heart. It will be a great fight."

Fight week so far

0:42 Whyte admits he considered walking away from the sport Whyte admits he considered walking away from the sport

2:23 Inside the 15,000-seat purpose-built Diriyah Arena Inside the 15,000-seat purpose-built Diriyah Arena

Watch Ruiz Jr vs Joshua 2 on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 5pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.