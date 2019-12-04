Ruiz Jr v Joshua 2: Michael Hunter expects a tough night against Alexander Povetkin in Saudi Arabia

Alexander Povetkin and Michael Hunter are the co-feature to Ruiz Jr-Joshua 2

Michael Hunter enjoys being considered the underdog but knows his days of being rated a long shot are numbered.

Hunter battles Alexander Povetkin on the undercard of Saturday's huge heavyweight rematch between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The American, whose sole defeat in 19 contests was on points to Oleksandr Usyk when challenging for the cruiserweight crown in 2017, faces former world champion Povetkin in an eliminator for the WBA title after stepping up to the glamour division last year.

"I don't know how much longer I will be an underdog, but I really enjoy it," said Hunter ahead of his showdown with the Russian veteran Povetkin, (35-2, KOs 24).

"This fight will definitely be a tough one. He is a gold medallist, he has been at the top of the game for years and years. So this is not going to be an easy task, an easy feat.

"I just have to stick to my game plan and impose my will on him."

Povetkin, when asked what to expect from his 12-rounder with Hunter, promised: "We will have an exciting fight. That is what you should expect!"

Filip Hrgovic takes on Eric Molina

Eric Molina is still in disbelief he has been given two months to prepare for his showdown with rising heavyweight Filip Hrgovic.

"I look forward to Eddie Hearn's messages on Instagram. I never thought you would give me eight weeks to get ready!" said the Texan

"When you start your career at 0-1, this is all just beautiful to experience.

"The art of bouncing back. I'm the guy in the division that finds a way to stick around."

However, big punching Croatian Hrgovic, countered: "He had eight weeks training camp, I had 12 weeks training camp, so that's a good thing for me.

"I trained like never before with my coach Pedro Diaz in Miami eight weeks and four weeks with my assistant coach in Croatia.

"I'm feeling very good, I'm ready for my biggest fight so far."

Mahammadrasul Majidov faces Tom Little

Tom Little, who was stopped by Hrgovic in four rounds last year, faces former three-time amateur world champion and one-fight professional Mahammadrasul Majidov.

Majidov famously beat Anthony Joshua in the amateur ranks but Hatfield heavyweight Little is unimpressed.

He said: "Records are for DJs. Amateur pedigree doesn't mean anything. I'm going to go out there and do what I do, I've prepared like I've never prepared before.

"This underdog won't just bark, I plan on biting."

