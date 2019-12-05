Ruiz Jr vs Joshua 2: Dillian Whyte reveals exchange of words with Anthony Joshua

Dillian Whyte returns to action on the Andy Ruiz Jr-Anthony Joshua 2 bill

Dillian Whyte revealed how he told Anthony Joshua to "keep your head together" as he wants his heavyweight rival to set-up a massive domestic "dust-up" in Britain.

Joshua attempts to regain his world heavyweight titles in a rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and Whyte returns to action against Mariusz Wach on the same bill in Saudi Arabia.

The British duo crossed paths at Tuesday's media workout, with Whyte leaning in to deliver a few words of advice, while Joshua was heard to issue a parting message of "Bring it back!".

Asked about the verbal exchange, Whyte told Sky Sports: "I just said good luck, keep your head together. Don't worry about what people are saying.

"Go and win the belts and let's dust-up again in England and have a major fight.

Whyte wants another British battle with Joshua in 2020

Joshua has been preparing for his second fight with Ruiz Jr

"We're one apiece, let's dust-up again, and the winner of that can dust-up again.

"He said, yeah you're right bro, thanks for the support and whatever, and he just cracked on, and said good luck."

Whyte defeated his fellow Brit in the amateur ranks before they renewed their rivalry as professionals and Joshua emerged with a stoppage victory after an exciting shootout in 2015.

Negotiations for a Wembley rematch faltered earlier this year, but the Brixton man believes another fight can be agreed, if he can sit down with Joshua to discuss terms.

"Yeah, of course, because we've got mutual respect for each other," said Whyte, when asked if he would discuss a deal with Joshua face to face.

"I want to see him succeed and he definitely wants to see me succeed as well, definitely. We're both young guys doing well, who have come from nothing.

"We'll dust-up time and time again. If me and him fight 100 times, it's going to be a dust-up.

"If Joshua loses his next 10 fights, I'll still fight him, because he's just one of those guys I like to fight. We enjoy fighting each other."

