Ruiz Jr vs Joshua 2: Settling the score - five heavyweight rematches

Before Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua, here are five iconic heavyweight rematches...

Joe Louis defeated Max Schmeling, 1938

A fight filled with racial and political undertones and arguably one of boxing's most significant results, Joe Louis' revenge drubbing over Germany's Max Schmeling months before World War 2 broke out was a performance that resonated massively throughout all America. Schmeling had defeated Louis two years earlier at The Bronx's Yankee Stadium, but at the same historic venue for their rematch, Louis fought like a man possessed as he produced a relentless and savage beating to emphatically settle their dispute in less than one round.

Muhammad Ali defeated Joe Frazier, 1974

Three years after their historic "Fight of the Century," Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, eternal enemies, exchanged gloves once more in the second instalment of their famed trilogy. Lacking the nastiness and spite of their legendary first and third meetings, the second contest between the pair was dominated by Ali's speed as he unleashed several eye-catching flurries before shutting out all of Frazier's responses with a variety of spoiling tactics to set up a mega clash with world champion, George Foreman.

Michael Spinks defeated Larry Holmes, 1986

Chasing Rocky Marciano's flawless 49-0 slate, Larry Holmes had to dispose of Michael Spinks in 1985, but the St Louis stylist, making his debut at heavyweight, had other ideas. After upsetting Holmes via a close points verdict, Spinks was ready to do it all again as they met in the second meeting of one of the 1980s most intriguing heavyweight rivalries. Despite a more aggressive outing from Holmes, the 1976 Olympic gold medallist just always seemed to have an answer as he sneaked past Holmes once more.

Evander Holyfield defeated Mike Tyson, 1997

It was the 1996 Fight of the Year, and to go with that award, Evander Holyfield's momentous upset over Mike Tyson, was also the biggest shock in boxing that year. Holyfield's late stoppage of Tyson caused shockwaves and their rematch the following year was a huge event. Frustrated by the Atlanta man's head usage in the eerily stages, Tyson began a frenzied assault on Holyfield as he repeatedly tried to bite his ear. Mills Lane, a stern referee, appeared oblivious to everything unfolding in front of him, but once it became apparent Tyson had performed such a disturbing foul, the bald arbiter made the correct call to disqualify the volatile New Yorker.

Lennox Lewis defeated Hasim Rahman, 2001

It was a seismic shock when Hasim Rahman's right-hand relinquished Lennox Lewis of his world heavyweight title in the spring of 2001. The Baltimore puncher had dreams of making the most of his new-found fame by travelling the world to defend his belt against David Izon and Mike Tyson, but a rematch clause in the original fight contract ensured Lewis got an immediate return. Following a hostile build-up, Lewis punished Rahman with an accurate jab before finding a beautiful 1-2 combination that knocked the champion out.

