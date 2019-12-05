Ruiz Jr vs Joshua 2: Anthony Joshua welcomes Wladimir Klitschko advice

1:14 Joshua says that having a full camp with numerous sparring partners has helped his preparation for his rematch Joshua says that having a full camp with numerous sparring partners has helped his preparation for his rematch

Anthony Joshua is spending less time looking at his phone due to Wladimir Klitschko’s advice.

"He told me not to spend too much time on my phone this week," Joshua said ahead of his world heavyweight title rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr on Saturday, with ring-walks at 8.45pm, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Joshua beat Klitschko at Wembley Stadium in 2017 in his defining fight and they have maintained a good relationship and mutual respect ever since.

Joshua said on Thursday night: "Hard work is done, this is about smart work. I'm reminding myself of what I've got to do, going through the motions.

"I trained from early on, I didn't just do a camp, I trained for the love of boxing. So all the stuff this week hasn't really distracted me. I trained weeks ahead of a training camp, I feel ahead of schedule.

"I could fight now if I needed to. But Saturday is where the fireworks happen."

Joshua is surrounded by former opponents this week - Alexander Povetkin, Eric Molina and Mahammadrasul Majidov are on the undercard.

And so is Dillian Whyte, one of Joshua's biggest rivals. They embraced at the public workouts earlier this week.

Whyte claimed that he told Joshua: "Go and win the belts and let's dust-up again in England and have a major fight.

"We're one apiece, let's dust-up again, and the winner of that can dust-up again.

"He said, yeah you're right bro, thanks for the support and whatever, and he just cracked on, and said good luck."

