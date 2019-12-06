Boxing News

Joshua vs Ruiz 2: Dillian Whyte weighs career-heaviest for Mariusz Wach heavyweight fight

Dillian Whyte and Mariusz Wach both came in over 19st
Dillian Whyte came in a career-heaviest ahead of his fight against Mariusz Wach in Saudi Arabia.

Whyte returns to the ring against 'The Viking' on the undercard to the eagerly-awaited rematch between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua at the Diriyah Arena, live on Sky Sports Box Office, this Saturday.

Whyte was two stone bigger than we he fought rival Derek Chisora for a second time
Wach has five defeats to his name
'The Body Snatcher' tipped the scales at 19st 5lbs, almost a stone heavier than his previous outing against Oscar Rivas and two-stone bigger than when he rematched Derek Chisora.

Having his fourth fight this year, Wach was also at a biggest-ever size, just a pound lighter than his Brixton counterpart.

Povetkin and Hunter sit on the brink of a world title shot
Majidov and Little weigh-in
Elsewhere on the card, Michael Hunter and Alexander Povetkin were similarly matched ahead of their WBA world title eliminator - Hunter 16st 2lbs, Povetkin 16st 5lbs.

Tom Little (17st 13llbs) will have more than a stone-in-weight advantage against Mahammadrasul Majidov (16st 7lbs), while Filip Hrgovic (17st 3lbs) looked in pristine condition for his step-up fight against Eric Molina (17st 10lbs).

