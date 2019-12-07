Ruiz Jr vs Joshua 2: Anthony Joshua urged to seize moment in history

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua 2 is tonight, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Anthony Joshua must seize his 'moment in history' in tonight's rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr as he seeks another famous victory for British boxing, says Eddie Hearn.

Britain's heavyweight star battles Ruiz Jr again in Saudi Arabia, live on Sky Sports Box Office, as he attempts to regain his world heavyweight titles following a shock loss to the Mexican at Madison Square Garden, New York, in June.

Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn is fully aware of the significance of Joshua's 24th professional fight and has urged the 30-year-old to set aside his past achievements and simply focus on avenging defeat.

"This is it, this is a moment in history, and people keep saying to me, 'Are you nervous?' I say nervous, I'm petrified, but I wouldn't want it any other way," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"This is it, this is make or break. This is a moment in history for the sport of boxing and for Anthony Joshua. All of the past, the Olympic gold, the world heavyweight championship, the unification against Klitschko, the unification against Parker, it's all irrelevant.

"Just one job, beat Andy Ruiz, and I tell you what, if Andy beats him, there's going to be scenes at the Diriyah Arena."

Joshua can restore his status as the leading champion in the division by reclaiming the WBA 'Super', IBF and WBO titles, with Hearn hoping for a triumphant homecoming next week.

"On Saturday night, he can reclaim those titles and become a two-time heavyweight champion of the world," said Hearn.

"The British public, we need you. Get behind your man, AJ, let's make history out here and let's bring them home to Heathrow on Monday morning."

