The Golden Contract: Tommy Philbin primed for light-heavyweight tournament

Tommy Philbin is unbeaten through 13 fights as a professional

Some Golden Contract fighters hope to be chosen rather than choose. Not Tommy Philbin.

The undefeated Scot (13-0, 4 KOs) is keen to pull a blue ball out of the bag and pick his opponent for Saturday's light-heavyweight quarter-finals at the Brentwood Centre, live on Sky Sports.

While he admits to not knowing a great deal about the visiting duo Serge Michel and Ricards Bolotniks, Philbin has hinted he has plenty of intelligence on domestic rivals Hosea Burton, Steven Ward and Liam Conroy and is earmarking one in particular.

Ready to let these hands go 💪🏽



FIGHT NIGHT 😆 Yaaaaass 🥊 pic.twitter.com/v4gXmPDyPF — Tommy Philbin (@TommyPhilbin1) November 16, 2019

Philbin said: "I've only really seen Conroy, Ward and Burton. I've actually kept my eye on Conroy since I turned over as a professional.

"It'd be good to pull out a blue ball on Wednesday and get to pick my opponent.

"Winning this Golden Contract would be a huge chance to change my life and my family's lives because I can be a full-time fighter.

"At the moment, I have to work full-time and fit my training and family time around it so it'd be great to get a chance to go full time and [see] more Lauren (his partner) and the kids.

"I feel very ready for this. I've been training for a long time and I can't wait to go in there and get down to business."

English hopefuls Bob Ajisafe and Andre Sterling join Philbin, Conroy, Ward, Burton, Michel and Bolotniks are joined in Saturday's quarter-finals at The Brentwood Centre.