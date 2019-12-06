The Golden Contract: Latvian lion Ricards Boltoniks roars

Ricards Boltoniks is in the shape of his life for the opportunity of his life – next Saturday’s The Golden Contract.

The Latvian (15-5-1, 6 KOs) takes his place in the light-heavyweight quarter-finals keen to make a big name for himself in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Having enjoyed a trio of victories in his home city of Riga already this year - the latest a resounding points win over Russia's previously-unbeaten Sergei Ekimov, Bolotniks will arrive in London brimming with confidence.

Bolotniks said: "Winning this tournament will elevate my career to a whole new level and hopefully take me straight to a world title fight.

"I would love to have a championship fight. Maybe with Dmitriy Bivol or Artur Beterbiev. I'd rather fight Bivol because he is not a big puncher and I believe I could bring the fight to him and win.

"The field in the #GoldenContract is convenient for my style. Liam Conroy and Serge Michel stand out a bit because they are strong punchers but I'm confident I can handle any of them.

"I've already fought on the WBSS undercard in front of a crowd of 10,000, so I don't feel any pressure really - only a lot of excitement to show everyone what I'm capable of.

"It means a lot to be representing my country in this competition. There are many Latvians living and working in the UK and I hope to see and hear them in the Brentwood Centre on December 14."

Joining Bolotniks in the tournament are Steven Ward, Liam Conroy, Hosea Burton, Bob Ajisafe, Tommy Philbin, Serge Michel and Andre Sterling.