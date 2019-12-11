Dillian Whyte rates his rivals – Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Alexander Povetkin and Andy Ruiz Jr

3:55 'Hell and madness' - Whyte reflects on UKAD clearance 'Hell and madness' - Whyte reflects on UKAD clearance

Dillian Whyte has re-entered the heavyweight mix and has absolutely nothing nice to say about his rivals...

Whyte beat Mariusz Wach last Saturday, 24 hours after being cleared by UK Anti-Doping, and his pursuit of a first world title shot will be resumed next year.

But who is a coward? Who is a Stars Wars character?

Deontay Wilder

Whyte's assessment… Coward. Chicken. Yellow-livered hill-billy.

It would be a tough fight because he is quite agile with awkward movement. I would expect a tough fight but I believe I can knock Wilder out.

People might laugh but I believe I can get to him, and knock him out.

It wouldn't be a fight where I would jab my way in. I'd run at him in the first round and start brawling and, if I get chinned, then so be it.

Wilder KO'd Luis Ortiz last month

Likelihood of fighting… Whyte became mandatory challenger to Wilder's WBC belt earlier this year, but had that status immediately suspended when the UKAD allegations were made.

The WBC said at the time that, if the situation was resolved, Whyte's shot could come in February 2021.

"They took it away unjustly, so now, bearing in mind the results of the case, they have to reinstate him immediately," Whyte's promoter Eddie Hearn said.

Wilder's other options… A rematch with Tyson Fury is expected for February, and an undisputed title fight with Anthony Joshua is back on the table.

Anthony Joshua

Whyte's assessment… Two-time heavyweight world champion. What can I say? I'd love a third fight with him because the score is 1-1.

I can beat him. He is open to the left hook and I've got the best left hook in the business. I believe I can knock him out, and I believe I will.

Whoever wants it, can get it.

1:26 Who next for AJ? Joshua rates his rivals Who next for AJ? Joshua rates his rivals

Likelihood of a fight… The rivalry between the British pair means a fight in a London stadium will always appeal. Whyte won an amateur meeting, Joshua won a British title fight.

Joshua said earlier this week: "He's a warhorse, Brixton-mafia, strong, ready, and I'm ready to get it on again."

Joshua's other options… Kubrat Pulev is leading the race to fight him next, and Oleksandr Usyk is also a mandatory challenger.

Alexander Povetkin

Whyte's assessment… I would definitely love that to be my next fight, 100 per cent.

He's tough, he's got fast hands. He's an Olympic gold medallist, a former world champion.

It's another great experience fight for me because I'm still inexperienced. I would love this as my next fight in March.

We would trade. Povetkin is a very good fighter because he does little things with his sharp hands. There wouldn't be any running or moving - we're two guys who would be trading until one of us get decked!

Povetkin drew with Hunter last weekend

Likelihood of a fight… Povetkin drew a battle with Michael Hunter last weekend and previously had three consecutive fights in Britain - he knocked out David Price, lost to Joshua then beat Hughie Fury.

Povetkin's other options… He and Hunter agreed to settle their score immediately after fighting to a stalemate in Saudi Arabia.

Tyson Fury

Whyte's assessment… I don't know what to say about Tyson Fury. He's a smart businessman - he came back and fought two nobodies, talked his way into the Wilder fight and did alright, and made a lot of money by fighting in WWE.

He's awkward and a big guy but I believe I could beat him. You've got to target Fury's body, and pressure him. When Otto Wallin pressured him it caused a lot of problems.

Fury overcame a cut to beat Otto Wallin

Likelihood of a fight… Should Fury win the WBC belt from Wilder, a third fight between them would surely take place. If Fury loses?

Fury's other options… The former heavyweight champion is as unpredictable as it gets. A dream fight would be against Joshua, of course.

Andy Ruiz Jr

Whyte's assessment… Have you seen Star Wars? He is Jabba The Hutt.

He should be ashamed of himself. I don't understand - these guys work so hard to get to a place, then get there, then fall off the edge of a cliff.

People might say I came in out of shape as well. But that's a different story, I wasn't the unified heavyweight champion of the world!

If Ruiz Jr wants it, he can get it, because he's now a big player in the game. I'd go to Mexico to fight him.

0:45 Highlights from Joshua's win over Ruiz Jr Highlights from Joshua's win over Ruiz Jr

Likelihood of a fight… Whyte and Ruiz Jr appear to be two big-name heavyweight who will not challenge in the champions' next fights, so what better way to stay active?

Ruiz Jr's other options… He called for a trilogy fight with Joshua after winning the first meeting earlier this year then losing last weekend. But he isn't well-placed to receive that wish.