Anthony Joshua reiterates desire to become undisputed king

Anthony Joshua has reiterated his desire for a Deontay Wilder fight by attempting to increase social media demand for an undisputed world title clash.

Joshua regained the WBA 'super', IBF and WBO titles with a rematch win over Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia last weekend and remains determined to fight Wilder for the last remaining WBC belt.

Mandatory title fights against Kubrat Pulev or Oleksandr Usyk, the IBF and WBO challengers respectively, could complicate Joshua's plans, but he made his intentions known in a Twitter message.

Let’s get Undisputed trending! That’s what I want & that’s what the people want..



I want it bad! I came to take over & not take part! — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) December 13, 2019

Wilder is expected to finalise a rematch with Tyson Fury in February, while promoter Eddie Hearn has suggested Joshua could return in April or May.

Despite heated words from Wilder in the past, Joshua has voiced his respect for America's long-reigning champion.

Deontay Wilder has held the WBC title since 2015

"He's very talented, they brought him up wisely and let him gain a lot of experience which I think every fighter needs," Joshua told Sky Sports.

"Once you cross over to world championship level, there's no coming back.

"Even though it's taken Wilder more fights than myself, when he's crossed over he's never looked back. His success and his route to success has worked out perfectly for him, congratulations to him and his team."