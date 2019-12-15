Tyson Fury splits with trainer Ben Davison

The pair have amicably split having worked together for Tyson Fury's last five fights

Tyson Fury has parted company with his trainer Ben Davison.

The pair have been together for five fights, including Fury's draw with Deontay Wilder last year.

Fury is expected to fight Wilder again in 2020 and will be looking for a new trainer ahead of the potential bout.

Davison has played a pivotal role in Fury's career and helped the 31-year-old overcome issues with his mental health, drink and drugs prior to his return.

Obviously it’s not gonna stop until there’s an answer, Tyson and myself had to both make decisions for our careers, which resulted in our working relationship coming to an end, HOWEVER, we remain friends and he will SMASH the DOSSER!! — Ben Davison (@BenDavison_) December 15, 2019

Davison revealed the news on social media, tweeting: "Obviously it's not gonna stop until there's an answer, Tyson and myself had to both make decisions for our careers which resulted in our working relationship coming to an end, however, we remain friends and he will smash the dosser!"

Fury's dad was critical of his son's camp following the unanimous decision victory over Otto Wallin in September, blaming Davison for Tyson being in poor shape.

"I am a straight talker and that is the worst I have ever seen him. It has gone terribly wrong in the camp and someone is to blame," John Fury said at the time.

"Tyson never landed a meaningful punch. I have seen this coming. If he keeps hold of that team, that whole team, they will cost him his career. Ben Davison and everyone."