Otto Wallin welcomes fight against top heavyweights in Britain

Otto Wallin is set to return following draw with Tyson Fury

Otto Wallin would welcome a fight against one of the top heavyweights in Britain - and the Swede still believes he can topple Tyson Fury in a rematch.

The New York-based contender has started preparations for his next fight after pushing a bloodied Fury the full 12 rounds in a Las Vegas points defeat in September.

Promoter Dmitriy Salita is planning Wallin's pursuit of another big-name battle and admits the 29-year-old southpaw could consider a trip to the UK in 2020.

A world heavyweight title is his no 1 target at this point and that will lead to a rematch with Fury. Dmitriy Salita

Salita told Sky Sports: "Yes definitely, the UK has incredible boxing fans and Otto made many with his incredible performance against Tyson Fury.

"A world heavyweight title is his No 1 target at this point and that will lead to a rematch with Fury. A fight that many fans thought he won."

Anthony Joshua regained his world titles with a rematch win over Andy Ruiz Jr this month, while Tyson Fury will target the WBC belt in an expected rematch with Deontay Wilder in February.

Salita has backed Wallin to propel himself into title contention by proving himself as one of the top contenders in the division.

Wallin shared a brutal battle with Fury at the T-Mobile Arena

"Otto is getting better and better and has tons of untapped potential. He is going to approach his peak in the next 12-18 months," said Salita.

"Both Joshua and Fury, while still great fighters, are already on the other side of their best. A possible fight in the UK or New York with Joshua or a rematch with Fury sometime down the line, Otto comes out on top!

Fury has suggested he will link up with American trainer Sugar Hill after splitting from Ben Davison ahead of a second fight against Wilder.