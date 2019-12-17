Tyson Fury’s new trainer Sugarhill Steward on their link-up and the plan to beat Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury’s new trainer Sugarhill Steward has hinted they will improve his punch power to wipe out Deontay Wilder.

Fury parted ways with Ben Davison, who steered him to a draw against Wilder in their first fight, earlier this week and has joined forces with the nephew and protégé of legendary American trainer Emanuel Steward.

The Kronk Gym in Detroit was home to 41 world champions under Emanuel Steward, including Lennox Lewis and Wladimir Klitschko who were reinvented with thudding jabs and brutal right hands to become dominant heavyweight champions.

Steward's nephew Sugarhill exclusively said to Sky Sports about the plan he and Fury have devised to win the rematch against Wilder: "It's the Kronk style, so it's not hard to figure out.

"What did Emanuel like the most? If you know that answer, you know the plan Tyson spoke about.

"It's so simple, you could miss it."

Lewis and Klitschko became known for maximising their considerable height and reach.

Emanuel Steward turned Klitschko into a dominant champion

Asked if Fury was capable of knocking Wilder out, Sugarhill added: "Definitely, this is the heavyweight division. Both guys are big punchers but Wilder is bigger, he is a beast of a puncher. But one punch changes a fight and this is why the heavyweights are the big daddies of them all.

"[A knockout] is always the plan. Why think anything less?"

Fury dramatically climbed off the canvas twice (once significantly in the 12th round) and was left frustrated by a stalemate in his WBC title challenge of Wilder a year ago.

That was one of five fights under ex-trainer Davison - most recently he outpointed Otto Wallin despite sustaining a bad cut.

"He wanted a trainer who was technical," Sugarhill explained about their link-up.

"He wants to be very technical. We will work on his technique. These are the characteristics he was looking for when he called me, and I fit the description.

"It all happened so fast. Initially he spoke to me about coming into camp, then I heard Ben Davison is gone and I'm the head trainer."

Sugarhill's existing stable includes Shohjahon Ergashev and Apti Davtaev.

Fury first visited the Kronk Gym nearly a decade ago, when Sugarhill was working alongside his uncle Emanuel Steward.

"This isn't a brand new start. I'm somebody that he is familiar with," Sugarhill said.

Asked about meeting Fury for the first time many years ago, he said: "I'll never forget that. You don't forget a person like him. Big, loud, funny and could back it up in the ring.

"His athleticism was crazy and his spirit was beautiful. He wasn't arrogant, he was appreciative.

"What did I see in Tyson? How he thinks, how he treats other people, his character, what kind of person he is. It's not just about training a fighter's skills.

"He has qualities that you only see in people every so often.

"We lived together for one month - me, Tyson and Emanuel. We had good and memorable times. Now, the boys are back.

"Emanuel would be proud. He probably saw this coming."

Fury was led to becoming world heavyweight champion against Klitschko by his uncle and then-trainer Peter, before a two-and-a-half year hiatus when his weight ballooned and he suffered from mental health issues.

Davison helped Fury overcome those problems and resume his career, and Sugarhill believes the heavyweight will remain on the right path.

"He's doing it now which is a big positive for me. His weight is down, he is training now. He likes to work.

"I, like Emanuel, believe training camps shouldn't be so long. Guys in different eras stayed in the gym. I loved training Adonis Stevenson because he stayed in the gym. Tyson is the same, he loves to be challenged."

Fury and Sugarhill currently plan their training camp for the Wilder fight to be in Las Vegas.

Anthony Joshua's rematch win against Andy Ruiz Jr has breathed more life into the heavyweight division ahead of Fury and Wilder's expected second meeting on February 22.

Initially from afar, Sugarhill always expected Fury to eventually come out on top.

"Tyson was my pick," he said. "Top three? Tyson is the one who has everything.

"What Joshua lacks, Tyson has. What Wilder lacks, Tyson has. But what Tyson lacks neither one of those has."