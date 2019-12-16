Richard Riakporhe wants Lawrence Okolie fight with world title at stake

Richard Riakporhe returns to action on Thursday night, live on Sky Sports

Richard Riakporhe says he is the "perfect man" to wreck Lawrence Okolie's unbeaten record and hopes a world title will be at stake in a big domestic clash.

The exciting cruiserweight contender will battle Jack Massey for the vacant British title at York Hall, Bethnal Green on Thursday night, live on Sky Sports, as he continues his pursuit of Okolie.

After collecting British and Commonwealth straps, Okolie takes a sizeable step-up in class to fight Krzysztof Glowacki for the vacant WBO belt, and Riakporhe admits a showdown with his London rival could become even more enticing.

Riakporhe told Sky Sports: "Things are heating up. If he wins that fight, that's a world champion, and there's definitely going to be a domestic dust-up for that title.

"When I come in the ring, I'm not coming to play around, let's put it that way. I feel like they wouldn't want to take that fight with me, it's too risky and too dangerous, but we'll see. I'll be surprised.

Let's just say, if that fight got made, I'm turning off my phone and I'm going to live in the gym. Richard Riakporhe

"The public want to see someone knock out Okolie and I am the perfect man for the job. The rest of the cruiserweights are not strong enough, they are not big enough, and they can't punch.

"Let's just say, if that fight got made, I'm turning off my phone and I'm going to live in the gym. My bed, my pillow in the gym. I believe, with me giving everything I've got, is enough to secure that win."

Victories over Sam Hyde, Tommy McCarthy and Chris Billam-Smith have pushed Riakporhe up the rankings, but he is fully aware of the threat posed by Massey, who is also yet to suffer a defeat in 16 fights.

"I think it's going to be very explosive," said Riakporhe. "Jack Massey is undefeated, you have to take that into consideration. He calls himself 'One Smack' Massey, so apparently he can punch.

1:56 Riakporhe displayed his destructive power against Tommy McCarthy Riakporhe displayed his destructive power against Tommy McCarthy

"We're going to see. I'm a puncher myself, so what more could we want? Two undefeated fighters in the York Hall, a nice iconic location, we're going to go for it.

"He hasn't experienced a fighter like me, the type of will and determination I have, and the type of power, so I think he's going to be in for a real shock once he jumps in. It's going to take a lot mentally to be able to stick in there with me, if he doesn't get knocked out."

