Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vacates WBO light-heavyweight title - door open to fights with Callum Smith or Billy Joe Saunders

0:44 Canelo KO'd Kovalev Canelo KO'd Kovalev

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has vacated his WBO light-heavyweight championship, raising the chances of a fight with Callum Smith or Billy Joe Saunders.

The Mexican superstar won the belt by knocking out Sergey Kovalev in his first fight at 175lbs but is now expected to drop down to middleweight or super-middleweight.

Four-weight world title-holder Canelo retains his status as 'super' champion which gives him the immediate right to challenge for any WBO belt.

Demetrius Andrade and Saunders are the WBO champions at middleweight and super-middle respectively.

Canelo said: "This agreement allows the WBO to have its light-heavyweight title contested regularly and allows me to pursue bouts against the best opponents, regardless of weight class."

Canelo floored Kovalev last time

Canelo's decision to vacate his newest belt and move back down to his usual weight divisions is a boost to British pair Saunders and Smith.

He is next expected to fight in May on his country's national holiday, and Saunders previously told Sky Sports: "I would take pleasure in ruining Cinco de Mayo for the Mexican fans.

"He's the face of boxing and I'd like the chance to beat him.

"Here's the really scary thing - I know that I can do it.

"A fighter like me? My style has beat him before, and I believe I can do it again."

1:56 Callum Smith looks ahead to possible future opponents Callum Smith looks ahead to possible future opponents

Saunders' WBO belt could be targeted by Canelo

WBA super-middleweight champion Smith previously warned Canelo: "I believe I'm the No 1 in that division, so he'll have to come and beat me to take that place."

Canelo, whose only defeat in 56 fights came against Floyd Mayweather in 2013, also has the option of a third fight against his great rival Gennadiy Golovkin.

They drew their first fight before Canelo won the rematch, and they both own major titles at middleweight which could tee up a trilogy.

"It's not a challenge for me," Canelo said. "We fought 24 rounds and I beat him.

"But if it represents business, then why not?"