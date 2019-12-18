Jacobs vs Chavez Jr: Callum Smith casts eye over super-middleweight contenders

Jacobs vs Chavez, Sky Sports Main Event at 2am on Saturday morning

Callum Smith will be ringside to watch the super-middleweight battle between Daniel Jacobs and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

WBA champion Smith knows his title could be targeted by the winner in Arizona on Saturday morning, live on Sky Sports Main Event at 2am.

Callum Smith's brother Liam fights Roberto Garcia on the undercard, and Josh Kelly will also be in action.

Jacobs insisted he is now competing at his "perfect weight" after stepping up from middleweight - the only three defeats of his career came against Dmitry Pirog, Gennadiy Golovkin and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez when challenging for major titles at 160lbs.

"I feel strong," Jacobs said. "My whole camp has been extremely happy.

Liam Smith vs Roberto Garcia

Josh Kelly will also be on the Arizona undercard

"When I fought for the middleweight championships, for the past two years you guys don't understand the damage I was doing to my body trying to make weight.

"We looked exceptional in the gym but, those last two weeks prior to making weight, we'd leave it in the gym. Now I have an opportunity to carry over those skills, to be hydrated, to be 100 per cent.

"The skills in the gym that my team sees? I am allowing the world an opportunity to see that.

"The super-middleweight division is full of great competition."

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: "This is Jacobs' opportunity to set up a shot at the world title."

The super-middleweight division received a boost this week when Canelo vacated his WBO light-heavyweight title, meaning he is expected to return to either 160lbs or 168lbs.

WBA champion Smith and WBO title-holder Billy Joe Saunders would both be in the hunt if Canelo opts to challenge for a super-middleweight title.

IBF champion Golovkin or WBO version Demetrius Andrade could entice Canelo back to middleweight.

Chavez Jr, the son of all-time Mexican boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez, lost to his compatriot Canelo two years ago but would get his career back on track by dispatching Jacobs.

