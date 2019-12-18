Richard Riakporhe weighs in wearing Deontay Wilder-style mask

Riakporhe wore a mask like Wilder's

Richard Riakporhe weighed in wearing a gold mask, reminiscent of Deontay Wilder.

He showed off his impeccable physique before facing off with fellow undefeated cruiserweight Jack Massey.

Riakporhe was 14st 2lbs, a pound heavier than Massey, at Wednesday's weigh-in. They fight on Thursday night from 7pm, live on Sky Sports Action.

Riakporhe vs Massey

Massey represents the third time that Riakporhe has fought an unbeaten opponent in his past four fights.

Now 10-0 himself, the hard-hitting Londoner has ended Chris Billam-Smith and Sam Hyde's perfect records within the past 13 months.

Shannon Courtenay

Craig 'Spider' Richards is in action

Shannon Courtenay aims to win her fifth fight in a row since turning pro when she fights Buchra El Quaissi. Courtenay weighed in at 8st 11lbs.

Craig 'Spider' Richards weighed in at 12st 6lbs before facing Chad Sugden in a light-heavyweight contest.