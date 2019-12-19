Garcia vs Vargas: Mikey Garcia vows to bounce back in style after a first career loss

Mikey Garcia says he "will bounce back and show everybody that there is much more to deliver" after losing for the first time.

Four-weight world champion Garcia will face two-weight world champion Jessie Vargas on February 29 in Texas in a welterweight contest.

When Garcia previously stepped up to welterweight to challenge IBF champion Errol Spence Jr, he was beaten for the only time in his 40-fight career.

"Horrible performance, I lost," Garcia said. "There are a lot of questions. I want to answer those questions in this fight.

"A lot of fighters are counted out after a loss but it's really what you do afterwards that puts the exclamation mark on your career.

Mikey Garcia and Eddie Hearn

"I will bounce back and show everybody that there is much more to deliver.

"This is not the end - this is only the beginning.

"I want to keep giving the fans fights to remember.

"This fight will bring out the best in me. It won't be an easy fight - I don't take easy fights. There have been fights that I have turned down because I felt they were too easy. I want a challenge, something to push me and excite me."

Vargas added: "He is very talented, always puts on a good performance and is a warrior, just as I am.

"You will see an action-packed fight between two Mexican-American warriors."

