Hughie Fury hopeful of February return after illness setback

Hughie Fury remains determined to become a world heavyweight champion

Hughie Fury is set to resume his pursuit of a world title shot with a fight in February after illness forced him out of last month's bout in Monte Carlo.

The British heavyweight suffered from a debilitating chest infection that prevented him from facing Pavel Sour, but his father and trainer Peter Fury hopes for another fight in early 2020.

A recent points loss to Alexander Povetkin still frustrates Hughie, who would happily agree a rematch, but Peter insists the 25-year-old is capable of battling any of his rival contenders.

Peter Fury told Sky Sports: "I've spoke to the team, I had a good chat with Eddie on the morning of the Saturday and he said they've got a show roughly around the 15th of February, so we've not got long to wait.

1:52 Alexander Povetkin battled to a draw with Michael Hunter this month Alexander Povetkin battled to a draw with Michael Hunter this month

"I would love the rematch with Povetkin. I know he had a draw with Hunter. I don't know where he stands, but if Eddie could make that fight, Hughie would jump straight back into that. He's a different fighter today.

"Whatever the team put in front of us, Hughie will fight. It's not really my decision. I'm happy to box any level of opponents. Let's just see what we get next year."

Anthony Joshua regained his world heavyweight belts with a rematch win over Andy Ruiz Jr, but was immediately ordered to face Oleksandr Usyk and Kubrat Pulev, his WBO and IBF mandatory challengers.

7:24 Anthony Joshua looks at his next possible opponents after reclaiming world titles Anthony Joshua looks at his next possible opponents after reclaiming world titles

Hughie Fury is among the crop of fighters in the top division who are awaiting Joshua's next career move with interest.

"There's a difficulty at the moment, because I'm hearing the WBO have demanded Usyk in 180 days, and then you've got Pulev, which is the IBF mandatory," said Peter Fury,

"I don't know what's going to happen with the belts. He can't fight both at the same time. He might not have any other choice but to relinquish a belt at the moment."