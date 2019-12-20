Kell Brook vs Mark DeLuca in Sheffield on February 8, live on Sky Sports

Kell Brook returns

Kell Brook will make his eagerly-anticipated return to the ring against Mark DeLuca at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield on Saturday February 8, live on Sky Sports.

The bumper bill features Kid Galahad taking on Claudio Marrero in a final eliminator for the IBF featherweight crown, Terri Harper clashing with Eva Wahlstrom for the WBC super-featherweight title and the return of heavyweight favourite Dave Allen.

Former IBF welterweight ruler Brook (38-2, 26 KOs) was last seen outpointing Australia's Michael Zerafa over a year ago in his hometown and 'The Special One', trained by Dominic Ingle, will be aiming to shake off the ring rust and fire his name back into the mix for a world title shot in 2020.

Brook aims to return to world title winning form

"I'm so happy to be back and I can't wait to put on a performance for my city on February 8, live on Sky Sports," said Brook. "I've had a year out, there has been some dark times but what I've realised is I love this sport and I know I have some of my biggest years left in the game. DeLuca is a strong, gutsy fighter who is always ready for war but I'm planning on putting on a statement and showing the world that I'm still a force at 154 or 147lbs."

Standing in his way is the USA's DeLuca (24-1, 13 KOs), a southpaw hailing from Whitman in Massachusetts nicknamed 'The Bazooka', who is currently enjoying a three-fight winning streak.

Kid Galahad challenged Josh Warrington previously

Galahad (26-1, 15 KOs) fell short in a close and controversial battle with IBF featherweight kingpin Josh Warrington in Leeds earlier this year but the Sheffield contender has earned a golden opportunity to land another shot at the 126lbs title when he meets 'The Matrix'.

Marrero (24-3, 17 KOs) captured the interim WBA featherweight title with a one-round demolition of Carlos Zambrano in 2017 and the 30-year-old from the Dominican Republic is determined to shatter Galahad's dreams and set up another attempt at gold for himself.

"Every opponent at this level has to be respected and that's what I'll do," said Galahad. "He's a game kid in a life changing fight, similar to me. So it will be a tough night but I'll prepare fully.



"I am grateful to the IBF, Matchroom and my team for making sure they made a sensible decision to get me back into the Final Eliminator - something I think is deserved and most of the fans do too.



"I've had many people believe I won the first fight with Warrington but what's written in the record books is what counts. I'll focus fully on Marrero now and then if and when we get through that - I'll look to right the wrongs of the first fight. Let's hope Josh sticks around to take the rematch as many of his own fans and neutrals came out saying he didn't do enough to have his arm raised the first night."

Terri Harper fights for a WBC belt

Harper (9-0, 5 KOs) got off to a flying start under the Matchroom Boxing banner with a polished performance to outpoint tough Brazilian Viviane Obenauf in the first defence of her IBO super-featherweight title.

"I'm really looking forward to be fighting back in Sheffield, this time as a Matchroom fighter and fighting for one of the most prestigious world title belts," said Harper. "I know that there's boxers out there who would give anything for this opportunity that I've been given, so we're leaving no stone unturned.

"Being local and having the home crowd behind me on the night, the atmosphere is going to be electric - I know this is going to push me on to win the belt not only for me but for every single supporter."

David Allen fought David Price last time out

Allen (17-5-2, 14 KOs) makes his long-awaited ring return after taking some time out of boxing following his defeat to David Price at The O2 in London in July and the 'White Rhino' has his eyes set on securing a shot at the British title in 2020.

Allen said: "It's an honour to be boxing alongside some of my friends and to see Kell Brook return to action. I'm coming back to win the British title and that's my aim for 2020, this is the start of that journey."

Adam Smith, Sky Sports head of boxing, said: "We're delighted to see Kell Brook back in action on Sky Sports in front of his hometown fans in Sheffield.

"Kell will be determined to prove he can still battle with the very best, including British rival Amir Khan, and we hope he can set up a blockbuster fight for later in the year.

"It's an exciting early addition to our 2020 schedule, with Kid Galahad trying to force his way back into world title contention, the excellent Terri Harper can become Britain's latest world champion, and David Allen always guarantees entertainment."