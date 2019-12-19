NXTGEN: Shannon Courtenay claims an explosive finish to debut year
By Peter Gilbert
Last Updated: 19/12/19 7:16pm
Shannon Courtenay stopped Buchra El Quaissi to secure her fifth straight win of the year.
Courtenay dropped the Spanish bantamweight for the second and final time in the fifth round to claim the second knockout win of her career on the undercard to Richard Riakporhe-Jack Massey at York Hall.
El Quaissi started strongly, swinging wildly with both hands, and forced Courtenay to cover and counter in a lively opener.
The Watford fighter was able to use her superior movement to evade El Quaissi's shots in the second and picked off the Spaniard with her accurate punching.
A left hook rocked El Quaissi in the fourth and Courtney followed up with another to send her crashing to the canvas, but the 36-year-old clambered back to her feet and bravely battled on.
'The Baby Face Assassin' continued where she had left off in the fifth, flooring El Quaissi with another hook to force the referee to call a halt to the contest.
Meanwhile, Donte Dixon claimed his second win in the pro ranks after stopping Vladislavs Davidatis in two rounds.
The Sheffield super-featherweight, trained by Billy-Joe Saunders, dominated from the opening bell in the centre of the ring and finished off the Latvian with a right hook to the body in the second round.
