NXTGEN: Shannon Courtenay claims an explosive finish to debut year

Shannon Courtenay continued her winning start in the pro ranks on the JD NXTGEN bill at Bethnal Green

Shannon Courtenay stopped Buchra El Quaissi to secure her fifth straight win of the year.

Courtenay dropped the Spanish bantamweight for the second and final time in the fifth round to claim the second knockout win of her career on the undercard to Richard Riakporhe-Jack Massey at York Hall.

El Quaissi started strongly, swinging wildly with both hands, and forced Courtenay to cover and counter in a lively opener.

The Watford fighter was able to use her superior movement to evade El Quaissi's shots in the second and picked off the Spaniard with her accurate punching.

A left hook rocked El Quaissi in the fourth and Courtney followed up with another to send her crashing to the canvas, but the 36-year-old clambered back to her feet and bravely battled on.

'The Baby Face Assassin' continued where she had left off in the fifth, flooring El Quaissi with another hook to force the referee to call a halt to the contest.

Donte Dixon celebrates victory with a back flip at York Hall

Meanwhile, Donte Dixon claimed his second win in the pro ranks after stopping Vladislavs Davidatis in two rounds.

Vladislavs Davidatis is counted out in the second round

The Sheffield super-featherweight, trained by Billy-Joe Saunders, dominated from the opening bell in the centre of the ring and finished off the Latvian with a right hook to the body in the second round.

