Tommy Fury stops Przemyslaw Binienda in 62 seconds on return

Tommy Fury took just over a minute to win on his comeback fight

Tommy Fury won on his return to the ring after defeating Przemyslaw Binienda within 62 seconds.

The 20-year-old, who is the younger brother of former world heavyweight champion Tyson, had not competed in the ring since March after his stint on reality TV show Love Island.

Binienda had 26 defeats from 28 bouts before Saturday's fight and failed to throw a single punch.

The Pole was floored by a Fury right hand within 20 seconds, before an almost immediate second knockdown meant the bout was waved off.

Light-heavyweight Fury was trained by his father John for the third win of his professional career, having parted company with former world champion Ricky Hatton.