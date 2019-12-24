Katie Taylor targets 'history-making' fights in 2020

2:06 Two weight-world champion Katie Taylor is targeting fights with the likes of Amanda Serrano and Cecilia Braekhus in 2020. Two weight-world champion Katie Taylor is targeting fights with the likes of Amanda Serrano and Cecilia Braekhus in 2020.

Katie Taylor wants to build on her status as a two-weight world champion by competing in a series of "history-making" fights in 2020.

Taylor capped a magnificent 2019 by beating Christina Linardatou in November to claim her first super-lightweight title, having beaten Delfine Persoon in June to become the undisputed champion of the lightweight division.

The close nature of her victory over Persoon means a rematch remains a major possibility, while Taylor is also eyeing bouts with fellow champions Amanda Serrano and Cecilia Braekhus.

"I just want to be involved in big fights really and there's so many possible opponents out there for me," Taylor exclusively told Sky Sports News.

3:39 Katie Taylor was moved to tears by the support of the crowd in Manchester after she became a two-weight world champion by beating Christina Linardatou. Katie Taylor was moved to tears by the support of the crowd in Manchester after she became a two-weight world champion by beating Christina Linardatou.

"There's the likes of Amanda Serrano, who's a seven-weight world champion - that's probably one of the biggest fights in boxing right now.

"Obviously the rematch with Delfine Persoon and there's a possibility of stepping up another weight class and fighting Cecilia Braekhus, who's another undisputed champion.

"So you can imagine, undisputed champion against undisputed champion, these are history-making fights."

'Easy fight to make'

The most likely bout for Taylor appears to be against Braekhus, with the 38-year-old Norwegian being a fellow Matchroom Boxing fighter.

Despite admitting that sharing promoter Eddie Hearn makes the fight easier to make, Taylor has warned the moving up to welterweight to face Braekhus will not be straightforward.

Fellow Matchroom Boxing fighter Cecilia Braekhus is a possible opponent for Taylor in 2020

"Definitely an easy fight to make," Taylor said. "She is a welterweight and it's a fight where I'm going to have to build myself up to I think.

"I'm obviously naturally a lightweight fighter, even though I stepped up to light-welterweight in the last fight, I make lightweight very, very comfortably, so it is a fight that's going to take time I think.

"But it is absolutely a history-making fight… undisputed champion against undisputed champion, I don't think that's ever been done before, so that will be a very, very special fight."

PPV star

Hearn, who has steered the former Olympic champion since she went professional 2016, has suggested that Taylor could be on course to headline her own pay-per-view show.

1:18 Sprouts of stuffing? Katie Taylor takes on a Christmas quiz. Sprouts of stuffing? Katie Taylor takes on a Christmas quiz.

"That would be absolutely incredible," Taylor said. "Who would have thought that three years ago when I did turn pro that I was actually going to be in this position where we're actually talking about these big pay-per-view events?

"When I did turn pro those years back, I didn't even know if it was really the best move financially for me, or the best move for my career at all.

"To see the support and to see how far women's boxing has come in such a short period has actually been incredible and it was definitely the best move of my career."