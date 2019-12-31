Otto Wallin open to potential Dillian Whyte fight in 2020

2:40 Dillian Whyte lists a number of possible opponents for 2020 Dillian Whyte lists a number of possible opponents for 2020

Otto Wallin's promoter has confirmed the Swedish heavyweight would be interested in a fight against Dillian Whyte, with the WBC 'interim' title at stake.

The Brixton man is planning a fight against a highly-ranked opponent in March or April and has named a shortlist of preferred opponents, including Alexander Povetkin, Andy Ruiz Jr and Wallin, as he awaits a mandatory WBC title shot.

Whyte is working towards a guaranteed fight for the WBC belt, which is currently held by Deontay Wilder, and holds an 'interim' version of the title, having defeated Oscar Rivas on points, but Wallin is eager to replace the Brit in the WBC rankings.

Whyte ended the year with victory over Mariusz Wach in Saudi Arabia

The Swede's promoter Dmitriy Salita told Sky Sports: "Otto is one of the best heavyweights in the world.

"His goal is to beat the best in the division and win a world title.

"A fight with Whyte for the WBC 'interim' title could be an interesting possibility in 2020."

WBC champion Wilder has announced his rematch against Tyson Fury in Las Vegas on February 22, with Whyte lying in wait for the winner, who must face him by February 2021.

"I'm not confident of anything to do with Deontay Wilder anymore," Whyte told Sky Sports earlier this month. "The WBC want me to fight, I want the fight, I'm mandatory, but Deontay Wilder don't want to fight.

"What more can I do? I can't do any more. Deontay Wilder is a coward. He's a proper coward."

Wallin shared a bloody battle with Fury in September, eventually suffering a points defeat, and has voiced his desire for a rematch.