Dillian Whyte has named Alexander Povetkin or Andy Ruiz Jr as possible opponents for 2020

Dillian Whyte has named Alexander Povetkin and Andy Ruiz Jr on a shortlist of opponents as he prepares for his next fight in early 2020.

The British heavyweight will return to the gym later this month, just a few weeks after a points win over Mariusz Wach in Saudi Arabia, and is eager to finalise a major fight, with London the preferred location, in March or April.

Whyte wants to strengthen his claim for a world title shot by battling another highly-ranked contender like Russian Povetkin, who was held to draw by Michael Hunter on the same bill as the Brixton man, or even Ruiz Jr following his defeat by Anthony Joshua in the main event in Diriyah.

"I would like to be out at the end of March, or early April," Whyte told Sky Sports.

"I'll be ready to go. I'm having my final week off, then back to training, I'll be training over Christmas.

"Let's start planning, so we can build a good event and get a good fight. A fight that I've got notice for and I can train for. Make it another spectacle in London.

"Povetkin, Ruiz Jr and Otto Wallin. Those are the kind of fights.

"Even Manuel Charr for the WBA 'regular' title, if he wants it. That's a great fight. Charr would be a good one."

Whyte has been frustrated in his pursuit of WBC champion Deontay Wilder, despite becoming mandatory challenger and WBC 'interim' title holder, and he raised doubts about whether the American will ever agree to face him.

"I'm not confident of anything to do with Deontay Wilder anymore," said Whyte.

"The WBC want me to fight, I want the fight, I'm mandatory, but Deontay Wilder don't want to fight.

"What more can I do? I can't do any more. Deontay Wilder is a coward. He's a proper coward."