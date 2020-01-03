Josh Taylor targeted by unbeaten contender Shohjahon Ergashev

Josh Taylor holds the WBA and IBF super-lightweight belts

Unified champion Josh Taylor is the No 1 target for Shohjahon Ergashev as the dangerous contender closes in on a super-lightweight world title fight.

The unbeaten Ergashev has based his career in America, racking up 17 victories, including 15 knockouts, and currently sits at No 6 in the WBA and IBF rankings ahead of his next fight on January 17.

With the Uzbekistan fighter stepping up his pursuit of the division's champions, promoter Dmitriy Salita is guiding the 28-year-old towards Scotland's Taylor, who holds the WBA and IBF belts following his impressive win over Regis Prograis in the World Boxing Super Series final.

"I feel Ergashev is the best super-lightweight in the world," Salita told Sky Sports.

"He has grown leaps and bounds and added new dimensions to his game training at the Kronk Gym with Sugarhill Steward.

"Ergashev looked spectacular in his last fight in August and I expect better on January 17. He now not only has power, but also the ring IQ to deliver it in the most precise way.

"He and Josh Taylor would be a spectacular fight in which I would expect Ergashev to shine as the new star in the division."

Jose Ramirez is the WBC and WBO super-lightweight champion

Taylor has declared his intention to become an undisputed world champion by taking on Jose Ramirez, who holds the WBC and WBO belts at 140lbs.

The Californian defends his belts against Viktor Postol on February 2, while IBF mandatory challenger Apinun Khongsong has been mentioned as a possible next opponent for Taylor.