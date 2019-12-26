Anthony Joshua, Katie Taylor and Josh Taylor had a year to remember

Anthony Joshua regained his world heavyweight titles this month

Who is the British and Irish fighter of 2019? Here are five boxers who had a year to remember...

Britain and Ireland savoured impressive victories in the sport over the past 12 months as fighters produced world title victories and destructive knockouts in front of their own fans and abroad.

But who should be singled out as the British and Irish fighter of 2019?

Anthony Joshua

The biggest name in British boxing had to endure a stunning first defeat in the professional ranks as Andy Ruiz Jr ended his unbeaten record and world title reign with a stoppage win at New York's Madison Square Garden in June.

Joshua was determined to exact swift revenge, refusing a warm-up fight in favour of an immediate rematch, and sealed a stylish points win over the Mexican with a masterful display of back-foot boxing in Saudi Arabia.

Katie Taylor

Katie Taylor collected all four world titles at lightweight

The Irish star added more chapters to her sensational success story as she stopped Rose Volante to add the WBO belt to her WBA and IBF titles, then became the undisputed lightweight champion before stepping up in weight to secure yet another strap.

Taylor shared a brutal battle with Delfine Persoon, with all four belts at stake, and emerged with a majority decision from a thrilling battle, which was hailed as a watershed moment for women's boxing, while she then outclassed Christina Linardatou to become the new WBO champion at 140lbs.

Josh Taylor

Josh Taylor defeated Regis Prograis in the World Boxing Super Series final

Scotland has a new sporting hero after Taylor claimed the IBF title with a dominant points triumph over Ivan Baranchyk in May, and then added the WBA 'Super' belt after an epic points victory over Regis Prograis in the World Boxing Super Series final.

Prograis, a highly-rated American, had blasted his way to 24 victories, but Taylor's razor-sharp skills and battling spirit were on show as he completed a career-best victory to add the Muhammad Ali trophy to his super-lightweight silverware.

Josh Warrington

Josh Warrington continued his impressive reign as IBF champion

The IBF featherweight king has successfully defended his title against Kid Galahad and Sofiane Takoucht to enhance his status as a major force in the hotly contested division.

Warrington had to display different qualities as a champion in each fight as his sheer grit and superior work-rate sealed a points win over Galahad, while his brute strength and knockout power overwhelmed Takoucht.

Daniel Dubois

Daniel Dubois has blazed his way up the heavyweight rankings

Dubois is Britain's hottest heavyweight talent, having added British and Commonwealth belts during a red-hot run of five stoppage victories in a whirlwind 2019.

A domestic clash with Nathan Gorman, a fellow unbeaten prospect, proved a simple assignment for Dubois, who produced a ruthless knockout win, and the 22-year-old sent out another warning to his rivals after demolishing Kyotaro Fujimoto last weekend.

Sky Sports expert Johnny Nelson says...

It's been amazing year for Josh Taylor, who has unified the lightweight belts, along with winning the Muhammad Ali trophy. He's now up there with the very best Scottish boxers.

He's a typical Scotsman with a no-nonsense style, he simply gets on with it. That determination that he's got, it cannot be taught in a gym, it's just within you.