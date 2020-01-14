The Golden Contract: Ohara Davies teams up with new trainer Angel Fernandez

Ohara Davies returns to action next month

Ohara Davies has linked up with new trainer Angel Fernandez, who was part of Anthony Joshua's coaching team, ahead of the Golden Contract semi-finals.

The big-hitting Hackney fighter stopped Logan Yoon to reach the last four of the super-lightweight tournament at York Hall in Bethnal Green on February 21, live on Sky Sports, and Davies has since split from previous coach Tony Cesay.

Fernandez helped Joshua prepare for last month's rematch win over Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia and is now attempting to refine Davies' explosive style.

"On the first day, I was like this is all different, the foot movement, the turns and twists," Davies told MTK Global.

"Every punch that I threw, he was literally saying 'This is wrong. Throw it this way. You're meant to throw it that way.'

The first step towards getting somewhere is to decide you’re not going to stay where you are @OharaDavies 🥊 #foundations pic.twitter.com/pKHpYn9ZE8 — Angel Fernandez (@angel_boxeo) January 8, 2020

"I was thinking, have I got enough time to learn this, and improve under a new style, a new coach.

"It's been eight days so far. I had a spar just now and it's the best I've ever sparred in years.

"I made the right move, being with Angel Fernandez. This guy understands boxing on a different scale and I feel like, if there's any way I'm going to improve, I'm in the right place."

Davies has been joined in the last four by bitter rival Tyrone McKenna, Mohamed Mimoune and Jeff Ofori, with the tournament winner receiving a lucrative multi-fight deal.

