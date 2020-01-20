Kell Brook has a new target in 'Banana' Jeison Rosario

4:04 Kell Brook on his 2020 plans Kell Brook on his 2020 plans

Kell Brook has a new target after Jeison Rosario upset the odds to become IBF and WBA super-welterweight champion on Saturday night.

Sheffield's Brook is aiming to become a two-weight world champion and will kickstart his challenge at 154lbs by facing Mark DeLuca in his home city on February 8, live on Sky Sports.

But the landscape of his new division dramatically altered over the weekend when Rosario beat Julian Williams for two major belts.

'Banana' Rosario upset Williams

The other champions are Jermell Charlo (WBC) and Patrick Teixeira (WBO).

Rosario was warned by the defeated Williams: "I'll see him again soon." A rematch clause is expected to be triggered.

New unified champion Rosario hails from the Dominican Republic, has a 20-1-1 record and is nicknamed 'Banana'.

Brook told Sky Sports earlier this month that he would prefer a world title fight to facing his long-time rival Amir Khan: "Yes, I would. I want to be a two-time world champion. To prove all the doubters wrong and lift a belt above my head again.

"It's not just about [Khan]. There are other top fighters who actually want to fight."

Asked to plot his dream 2020, Brook said: "DeLuca, world title fight, Khan."

Former welterweight title-holder Brook said of the super-welterweight world champions: "They have got the belts, and I want them. I want to be a two-time world champion.

"It's about a world title fight. I'm not looking past DeLuca but I will take care of him.

"I want the big fights, the big names. I have no time to rest. I want it.

"People are writing me off. My last fight wasn't fantastic. I've got a lot to prove. All those who think I'm past it? I'll show them."