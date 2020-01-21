Luke Keeler goes from building site to world title fight

Luke Keeler (R) challenges Demetrius Andrade on January 30

Luke Keeler nearly quit boxing two years ago but now stands on the verge of becoming a world champion.

The Irishman challenges Demetrius Andrade for the WBO middleweight title on Thursday January 30.

But after becoming Irish champion in 2017 he almost retired. Keeler said: "I was struggling with a shoulder injury which I needed surgery to repair, I was in the process of moving to a new house with my two young twin boys and as a result, I was under a lot of pressure with work.

"I was thinking about setting up my own company in the building industry, which was booming in Dublin.

"I realised I'd have regrets if I didn't fully focus on boxing and give it my all. The choice was to either retire from boxing and focus on working and home life or take a huge leap of faith and commit to boxing properly for the first time in my life.

Highlights of the WBA super welterweight title fight between Demetrius Andrade and Jack Culcay Highlights of the WBA super welterweight title fight between Demetrius Andrade and Jack Culcay

"Huge thanks to MTK Global. I was lucky enough to sign with them and be guaranteed regular fights with a clear plan ahead. It would've been hard to give up a well-paid job without that. I had a start-stop career in my first four years as a pro but since I signed with them, it's been plain sailing."

Keeler has since linked up with Peter Taylor, his new trainer.

"I suppose I'm a completely different fighter to what I was before I fully committed to the sport and joined up with my trainer Peter," he said.

"The Luke Keeler who struggled in an Irish title fight in June 2017 would get stopped by the Luke Keeler I am now, so that tells its own story.

"I fell back in love with the sport thanks to Pete and I owe him a lot for this turnaround in my career. He's a joy to work under and with each camp he's improving me as a fighter so it's exciting for me to stay in the gym these days. I really feel the sky is the limit now."