Ohara Davies on revamped training under Angel Fernandez ahead of The Golden Contract return

Ohara Davies works with trainer Fernandez

Ohara Davies has explained how new trainer Angel Fernandez has made him “more attacking”.

Davies will join Tyrone McKenna, Mohamed Mimoune and Jeff Ofori in The Golden Contract semi-finals and has joined forces with Fernandez, who was part of Anthony Joshua's preparations to beat Andy Ruiz Jr.

Davies said: "I remember the first week of working with Angel. It was a shock to the system. There was so much footwork and movement involved.

Davies wins! 🔥 Our final semi finalist is @OharaDavies!



After taking some heavy shots in the 7th round, Logan Yoon retires on his stool



Ohara Davies, Tyrone McKenna, Jeff Ofori & Mohamed Mimoune are our 4 semi finalists 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Xj3jOo1jGt — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 22, 2019

"We trained at Repton and I sparred on the first day, which was a Monday. It wasn't good. I wasn't happy. Then we trained the whole week and I sparred again on the Friday. I'd improved but I still wasn't happy. Then I sparred the following Monday and it was great. It's been getting better ever since.

"There has been a lot of new information to take in. I was used to a certain style of coaching but now I'm with Angel, he's just completely different. There's a lot more twisting and turning, slips and pulls. I'm learning so many new movements.

"Angel is making me a more attacking fighter. With these guys who are left in the tournament, I'm working specifically for each of their styles. We're working on game plans. We have to learn more about them than just their records. Look at Mimoune - his record doesn't have many knockouts but he looked like he could really punch when he stopped Darren Surtees.

"I'm learning lots and I'm learning fast. I thought one day I might be a coach before I met Angel. Now I'm not so sure - these top coaches are on another level of understanding. It's amazing."