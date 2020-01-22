Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez tells Julio Cesar Chavez Jr 'ask your dad for help'

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has hit out at Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, his fellow Mexican and a former opponent, by referencing his legendary father.

Chavez Sr, Mexico's greatest boxer, reacted with dismay at ringside when his son withdrew from a fight against Daniel Jacobs last month between rounds citing a hand injury.

"He quit on the stool," Jacobs said post-fight 24 hours after Chavez Jr missed weight by five pounds.

Chavez Jr has since challenged Canelo, who lashed out via social media: "Instead of challenging people, ask your dad for help, you need it."

Canelo defeated his countryman Chavez Jr via unanimous decision nearly three years ago in Las Vegas on Cinco de Mayo, the Mexican celebration weekend.

Canelo won the WBO light-heavyweight championship from Sergey Kovalev in his most recent fight but has since vacated it, and is targeting a belt at super-middleweight for his return which is expected on May 2.

Britain's Billy Joe Saunders and Callum Smith have the WBO and WBA titles respectively.

But promoter Eddie Hearn tweeted about their chances of facing Canelo: "No discussion yet on Billy or Callum - both are ready to fight Canelo and if not then they will unify against each other!"