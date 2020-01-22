Kal Yafai vows to establish himself as the world's No 1 super-flyweight

3:45 Kal Yafai is ready to test his skills against his idol Roman Gonzalez Kal Yafai is ready to test his skills against his idol Roman Gonzalez

Kal Yafai has vowed to establish himself as the world's No 1 super-flyweight with victories over Roman 'Chocolatito' Gonzalez and WBC champion Juan Francisco Estrada.

Britain's long-reigning WBA champion can take his career to new heights when he makes a title defence against Chocolatito, a four-weight champion, in Texas on February 29, live on Sky Sports.

Yafai has made five successful title defences, extending his unbeaten record to 26 wins, but held a burning desire to test his skills against one of the most decorated fighters in the sport.

What's not to love about Chocolatito? He's all action and I'm sure he will make for a great fight. Kal Yafai

"It's a fight that I've been wanting for a long time," Yafai told Sky Sports. "Fighting a huge name, a former pound-for-pound king. Can't get any bigger than that.

"I can't wait for it. His engine, his punch selection, his combinations, his punching power, his speed - what's not to love about Chocolatito? He's all action and I'm sure he will make for a great fight."

The Nicaraguan has responded with two stoppage victories since his dominance was finally ended by Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, who firstly claimed a points win and then brutally stopped Chocolatito.

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai stopped Chocolatito in the fourth round Srisaket Sor Rungvisai stopped Chocolatito in the fourth round

Yafai is reading little into the 32-year-old's two defeats against the Thai southpaw, although he is also aiming to end the fight in explosive style.

"We're quite different stylistically, so I can't take much from it, apart from he did get knocked out badly in the second fight," said Yafai.

"Has it done anything? We're not sure, but I'm not taking any of that into this fight. I'll be looking to do the same."

A unification fight against Estrada was twice postponed, but Yafai hopes that a massive meeting with the Mexican will have even more significance after he overcomes Chocolatito.

1:24 Juan Francisco Estrada halted Dewayne Beamon to defend his WBC belt in August Juan Francisco Estrada halted Dewayne Beamon to defend his WBC belt in August

"He had the hand injury in mid-December, and then I was going to fight him again," said Yafai.

"It got pushed back to January 30, the Miami card, and he had another hand injury, so I was in a bit of limbo with that. Eddie [Hearn] worked his magic and got me the Chocolatito fight.

"After this, that's a fight I want, and it's a natural fight to make. It's a unification fight, it's the two best fighters in the division.

"But I'm not really looking at it right now. I'm just looking at getting the win over Chocolatito. That's a massive fight itself."