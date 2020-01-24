Shannon Courtenay: 'Katie Taylor? I'm doing things my own way'

3:06 'I will become a world champion' 'I will become a world champion'

Shannon Courtenay insists her boxing career is "doing things the hard way" because she doesn't possess the Olympic credentials of Katie Taylor.

Ireland's Taylor won Olympic gold and has since gone 15-0 as a pro, becoming undisputed lightweight champion then adding super-lightweight gold.

Courtenay's pro career began in 2019 and she has racked up five wins so far.

"I don't compare or aim to be like anyone because I've got my own chapter and journey," Courtenay said when asked about Taylor.

"But she is an inspiration. If it wasn't for Katie then I wouldn't be here because she has paved the way.

"Because of her, I'm on a massive platform because women's boxing is taken more seriously.

"But I'm on my own journey. She has an Olympic background, I don't have an Olympic background so I'm doing things the hard way.

"I didn't come to the table with a gold medal around my neck or with 100 amateur fights. I'm doing things my own way."

0:37 Watch this big KO by Courtenay Watch this big KO by Courtenay

Courtenay is signed to promoter Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing and all of her fights have been on major undercards, including the Josh Taylor vs Regis Prograis bill.

"I'm learning to deal with the pressure moments now so that when I step up to fight for world titles I'll be used to that atmosphere," she said.

"I'm not ignorant - I'm not ready for a world title now. I'm a work in progress. I will keep improving and learning and, one day, I'll be a world champion."

Sky Sports' Johnny Nelson added: "You're seeing a slow improvement. People get into boxercise just to stay fit. What a great way to entice people into the fight game - look at what Shannon is doing as a professional.

"It's about the gradual, slow improvement, discipline. That's how you get a fan-base.

"It's not just physical - it's about mentally preparing yourself so that when you prepare for a big fight you aren't distracted by all the things around you."