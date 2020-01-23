Golden Contract: Ohara Davies shrugs off Tyrone McKenna's 'Pantomime' insults

Ohara Davies could face Tyrone McKenna in Golden Contract semis

Ohara Davies has shrugged off Tyrone McKenna's 'Pantomime' insults and warned his Golden Contract rival to forget about a fiery confrontation.

The Londoner is on a collision course with his Belfast rival in the semi-finals of the super-lightweight competition at York Hall, Bethnal Green on February 21, live on Sky Sports.

McKenna has issued a stinging assessment of the Londoner's decision to work with new trainer Angel Fernandez, but Davies wants to maintain his new humble approach to the sport as he hunts down the lucrative winners' contract.

"Everyone saw at the quarter-final press conference that I said I was going to be humble from now on and I'm sticking to that," said Davies. "Nothing and nobody can drag me down.

"After that presser, I was in the lift and I actually held the door open for Tyrone McKenna. We had a little chat on the way downstairs and before his fight that weekend, I wished him good luck.

Tyrone McKenna has stoked up his rivalry with Davies

"I definitely wouldn't say we're mates but I'd say we are quite similar in some ways. He knows how to play pantomime and he's a good talker. He's got a good following now and that's come more from his talk and personality than his fights.

"If McKenna gets in my face again, it won't mean anything. We know what happened when he did that before I was humble O.D. I respect McKenna as a man and as a fighter."

Watch the Golden Contract super-lightweight semi-finals on February 21, live on Sky Sports.