Brook vs DeLuca: Kell Brook says ultimate ambition would be Errol Spence Jr rematch

Kell Brook is preparing to fight in front of his hometown fans

Kell Brook has revealed that his "dream fight" would be a rematch with Errol Spence Jr, but he is focusing on a "spectacular" win over Mark DeLuca next month.

The former world champion returns against DeLuca at Sheffield Arena on February 8 - live on Sky Sports - as Brook seeks an impressive win over the American to stake his claim for a title fight in 2020.

His reign as IBF welterweight champion was ended by an 11th round stoppage loss to Spence Jr in 2017, but Brook yearns for the opportunity to avenge that defeat.

Brook shared a brutal battle with Errol Spence Jr at Bramall Lane

"If I could have my dream fight, it would be an Errol Spence rematch," Brook told Sky Sports.

"I could do welterweight. For the right fight, I'll do welterweight. It would have to be a meaningful fight. A world title fight, or a big meaningful fight."

Brook's next fight is at super-welterweight, a division where he also wants the biggest names, although the 33-year-old recognises he needs a razor-sharp performance to regain the attention of his rivals.

4:04 Kell Brook says the fans can expect fireworks when he faces Mark DeLuca Kell Brook says the fans can expect fireworks when he faces Mark DeLuca

"2020 I want to be two-time champion," he said. "I've never been as driven, I've never been as focused in my whole career as I am now, because I want to mix it with the best.

"If I don't have an unbelievable performance, it doesn't count on February 8, I'm not happy.

"It's got to be spectacular. You've got to go away and think 'he's back better than ever.' That's what I want people to say."

But DeLuca has already earned the respect of Brook's trainer Dominic Ingle and the 31-year-old will be hoping to send the hometown man into retirement.

🗣️"I'm going to put you in the Kopp!" 😂@Carra23 works the pads with @SpecialKBrook 🥊 pic.twitter.com/KUbzb2Xfh9 — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) January 10, 2020

"Dominic has seen the guy fight live a few times, it is a hard fight," Brook said. "He's tough, he's an ex-Marine, he's obviously into his fitness.

"He's very determined. He knows this is a chance to make a name. He's going to give it his all.

"He's learnt on the road. He's got one defeat and the next fight he avenged the loss, so he's obviously learning. Really he's never lost, he's a winner. He believes this is his chance."

Watch Kell Brook against Mark DeLuca in Sheffield on February 8, live on Sky Sports.