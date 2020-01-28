Dillian Whyte says Oleksandr Usyk could receive a nasty surprise if he fights Derek Chisora

Dillian Whyte has warned that Oleksandr Usyk could receive a "nasty surprise" if he picks Derek Chisora as an opponent in only his second heavyweight fight.

The Ukrainian star marked his debut in the division with a stoppage win over Chazz Witherspoon and is now set to finalise a clash with Chisora in Britain.

As the WBO mandatory challenger, Usyk is risking a potential world title fight against Anthony Joshua later in the year, and Whyte believes Chisora will test the former cruiserweight king's credentials.

Dillian Whyte twice beat Chisora

Whyte told Sky Sports: "He's (Usyk) thinking he can out-manoeuvre Derek, but if Derek is in shape, which I'm sure he will be, he'll have a nasty surprise and he'll have a hard night of work, if he wins.

"I'll tell him straight, don't underestimate Derek. If he's in shape and he's motivated, he will give you work. Serious work as well."

The Brixton boxer twice shared the ring with Chisora as he firstly triumphed on points before producing a dramatic late knockout and is full of respect for his fellow Londoner.

Asked if Chisora could defeat Usyk, Whyte said: "Of course, 100 per cent, and I'm backing him to win as well, because Usyk struggled with Chazz Witherspoon.

"Okay he out-boxed him and out-manoeuvred him, but he hit him with a million punches before he stopped him and Chazz Witherspoon was basically retired before that fight."

Joshua is set to face IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in his next fight, with promoter Eddie Hearn hopeful that Usyk will agree to battle Chisora as he waits for his showdown with the WBO, IBF and WBA champion.

War is coming get ready pic.twitter.com/Mf6UZBaeQ9 — Derek Chisora 🥊 (@DerekWarChisora) January 14, 2020

"We're hoping to make Chisora against Usyk for March 28," Hearn told Sky Sports. "Dillian Whyte against probably Alexander Povetkin at the end of April, early May, and then Joshua against Pulev end of May, early June.

"What a three months that would be for British boxing and bringing some of the biggest heavyweight fights and the biggest names to Britain."