Arslanbek Makhmudov could be on collision course with Anthony Joshua

Arslanbek Makhmudov is gaining a fearsome reputation as Russia's latest heavyweight contender and 'The Lion' could target a future fight against Anthony Joshua.

The 30-year-old demonstrated his destructive power in the amateur ranks as he halted Romanian Mihai Nistor, who stopped Anthony Joshua at the 2011 European Championships, and also brutally defeated Italy's Guido Vianello.

After basing his professional career in Canada, Makhmudov, nicknamed 'The Lion,' has knocked out all 10 of his opponents to continue his rapid rise towards world title contention.

Why have you chosen to fight in Canada?

I moved my career to Canada, because my friend told me it's a good area for boxing. I have a good team here, a good coach, a good promoter. Canadian fans are special. The people like me.

Were you pleased with a knockout of Samuel Peter in December?

It was a great fight. Samuel Peter is a good fighter. Half a year ago, this guy fought with Hughie Fury in a closer fight.

Every fight I show my power, I show my best punch and what I can do.

What do you remember about your win over Mihai Nistor?

It was four or five years ago. He won against Joshua in the amateurs right? I won against him in the WSB, which is like half professional. I tried all fight [to land] the uppercut and in the last minute I can do this.

Have you been impressed with Anthony Joshua?

Yes, I respect Joshua. A good boxer, a good person, I like him.

Would you consider a fight in Britain?

If I have a good deal and my promoter tells me, I'm ready whenever for a big fight, for any opponents.

Could you face Joshua in the future?

If Joshua is still champion, if I have a good deal with him, no problem, I come. Arslanbek Makhmudov

Have you set yourself a target for winning a world title?

I don't know for sure, but I think it's going to be soon. I think one or two years, I'm going to try to fight for a [world] title, maybe sooner I think.